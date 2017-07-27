French lawmakers approve law banning nepotism

Paris: French lawmakers on Thursday approved a law aimed at preventing elected officials from recruiting their family members as part of President Emmanuel Macron`s "moralisation law" after many fake job scandals tainted politics in recent months.

Unanimously, lawmakers backed Article 4 of the bill which bans members of Parliament, local representatives and senior civil servants from employing members of their family, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shortly after he took office in May, Macron pledged to clean up politics via new anti-graft legislation with which he seeks to impose new ethics in public life after scandals tainted France`s 2017 presidency campaign.