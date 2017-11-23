Hafiz Saeed sends new video message to India on 'freedom of Kashmir'

Soon after his release from house arrest, 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed vowed to work for the 'freedom of Kashmir'.

"I am fighting for Kashmir's independence. I pray to god that may He help me and my community in getting the freedom for Kashmir," he said in a video message.

Mocking India's opposition to his release, he said that Delhi did everything it can to keep his arrested but all its efforts have been wasted. "It is because of Kashmir that India is after me," he said.

Thanking the judges, he said: "Thanks to God, this is a victory for Pakistan's independence."

Pakistan's Punjab province had asked for a 60-day extension to his detention but the request was turned down by the court."The review board of the Lahore High Court asked the Punjab government to produce evidence against Hafiz Saeed for keeping him detained but the government failed," Saeed's lawyer AK Dogar said.

The United States had offered a $10 million bounty for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Saeed.

Saeed was put under house arrest in January after years of living freely in Pakistan. He has repeatedly denied his role in the Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed.