Horrific: Refused gold earrings, Pakistan man mutilates wife's genitalia

A Pakistani man has been arrested on charges of mutilating his wife's genitalia after she reportedly refused to hand over a pair of gold earrings to him. The barbaric act was committed in the country's tribal area of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Local media reports say the husband locked his wife in a room and began assaulting her after she refused to hand over her gold earrings. The woman's father and uncle were passing by the house and were shocked to hear her screams. Both rushed in to find the room locked from inside. When they smashed the door open, they found the woman bleeding profusely. Local police officials were immediately called and the husband was taken into custody. According to an FIR filed, the husband has admitted to mutilating his wife's genitalia.

The woman, meanwhile, was rushed to the hospital and was provided with medical assistance.

The victim's family has reportedly told investigating officers that this is not the first time that the man has become aggressive and that the couple often fought with each other - primarily because they were unable to conceive.