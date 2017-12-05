Houthis killed 200 prisoners, spread across Sanaa

Sanaa: The Houthi militia killed 200 people who were taken prisoners during an attack that killed former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, the Arab media reported on Tuesday.

The Houthis ambushed the homes of Saleh`s relatives and killed a few of his supporters and leading figures in his General People`s Congress (GPC) Party, Al Arabiya reported.

This follows the killing of Abdullah Saleh at the hands of the militia in the south of Sanaa on Monday.

Al Arabiya said the Iran-backed Houthi militia carried out raids and arrested several leaders and members of the GPC in Sanaa.

Meanwhile, Arab coalition fighters launched several raids on the Presidential Palace amid heavy overflights over Sanaa, while Houthi militias created an undeclared state of emergency in Sanaa hours after Abdullah Saleh`s killing.

The militia has also spread its armed forces into different areas in the capital and added new checkpoints leading at their headquarters.