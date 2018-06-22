हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

I really don't care: Why message on Melania Trump's jacket has outraged the world

Trump's rather audacious policy of taking children away from immigrant families was much slammed by many, including wife Melania. She criticised Trump's policies saying, she "hates to see children separated from their families" at America's border.

I really don&#039;t care: Why message on Melania Trump&#039;s jacket has outraged the world
ANI photo

WASHINGTON: United States First Lady Melania Trump on Friday faced flak on social media after she wore a jacket featuring a 'controversial' message on its back. No wonder the President, Donald Trump, came his wife's rescue lashing out at the 'Fake News Media'.

"I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back of Melania's jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!" Trump tweeted.

The President hit out at the media portals for criticising Melania's choice of clothes which she wore during her visit to the US-Mexico border to meet the children of immigrant families who had been left behind due to Trump administration's Zero Tolerance policy.

The controversial jacket was an olive green by Zara in white graffiti-style lettering worth $39.

Melania was not wearing the jacket when she landed in McAllen, Texas. Despite public outcry over the jacket, she put it back on for her return trip. Later, she was pictured again, wearing it upon her arrival back at Andrews Air Force Base, CNN reported.

Melania, following her visit to Texas immigration Centre, took to Twitter and said, "Today's visit to #Texas to spend time with children & thank the many hardworking individuals helping to care for them was very meaningful. Thank you to @SecAzar @HHSGOV for traveling w me today & the care you are giving these children in such a difficult time."

President Trump has been under fire for his immigration policies as part of which the children of immigrant families are left behind while the parents are termed as the "prisoners". The migrant children are labelled as "unaccompanied minors" and sent to the government's custody or foster care.

In the latest cover of TIME magazine, which has featured Trump many a time in the recent past, the President is seen hovering over a crying toddler in a bid to highlight the issue of separating children from immigrant families at the US-Mexico border.

Trump's rather audacious policy of taking children away from immigrant families was much slammed by many, including wife Melania. She criticised Trump's policies saying, she "hates to see children separated from their families" at America's border.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Donald TrumpMelania TrumpUnited StatesFake News MediaTime magazine

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close