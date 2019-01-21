हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imran Khan

Imran Khan to embark on 2-day Qatar visit

Imran Khan was expected to hold meetings with the Qatari Emir and Prime Minister to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Image courtesy: Reuters

Islamabad: Pakistan`s Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day visit to Qatar from Monday at the invitation of the country`s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Khan was expected to hold meetings with the Qatari Emir and Prime Minister to discuss matters of mutual interest. He will also discuss the matter of exporting manpower to Qatar, Radio Pakistan reported.

In December, Qatar opened a visa facilitation centre in Islamabad for swift processing of visas of members of the Pakistan workforce wishing to work in Qatar.

Doha had also promised 100,000 jobs for Pakistani workers and Islamabad was in talks with the Qatari government to adjust skilled members of the labour force returning from Saudi Arabia, the report said.

