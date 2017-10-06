close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India targeting CPEC is economic terrorism: Pakistan cries wolf

Pakistan's latest salvo against India comes amid rising pressure over its use of terrorism as a tool of state policy.  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 15:45
India targeting CPEC is economic terrorism: Pakistan cries wolf

Pakistan has again attempted to blame India for its own problems, by accusing it of ‘economic terrorism’. It also alleged that India was using terrorist organisations against it. Islamabad’s latest salvo against India comes amid rising pressure over its use of terrorism as a tool of state policy.
 
Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria accused India of using terrorist organisations like Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA) against Pakistan. These are two groups that Islamabad does not have control over and has been fighting for years.
 
Even as the Foreign Office tried to blame India for problems of Islamabad’s making, Pakistan’s top military spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said India’s “economic terrorism” was a plot to sabotage economic activity in Pakistan. This, he said, is why India is opposing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
 
Also, Ghafoor candidly admitted that the ISI does indeed have links with terrorist organisations. He even tried to spin the ISI-terrorist relationship as a good thing. "Having links is different from supporting. Name any intelligence agency which does not have links. Links can be positive," he claimed.
 
He said the connections between the ISI and terrorists was part of Islamabad’s attempt to integrate militant-linked groups into the mainstream of the country's politics.
 
Pakistan’s attempt at deflection came days after the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US military, General Joseph Dunford, told a US Congressional committee that it was clear that “the ISI has connections with terrorist groups.”
 
Just a day earlier, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis had also told the Congressional committee that Pakistan could benefit economically from India if it chose to stop supporting terrorism from its soil.

TAGS

PakistanISITerroristsTerrorismIndiaHafiz SaeedAsif Ghafoor

From Zee News

&#039;Once done with chest thumping, pls explain what&#039;s China doing in Doklam&#039;, Rahul asks PM
India

'Once done with chest thumping, pls explain what'...

Leopard which entered Maruti&#039;s Manesar plant caught after over 30 hours
Haryana

Leopard which entered Maruti's Manesar plant caught af...

Sasikala out of jail but can&#039;t have political meetings, media interactions
Tamil Nadu

Sasikala out of jail but can't have political meetings...

Soon you will be able to spend your holidays in space – Read how
Space

Soon you will be able to spend your holidays in space – Rea...

India, European Union agree to combat terror, resume talks on free trade
India

India, European Union agree to combat terror, resume talks...

Nobel Peace Prize 2017 awarded to anti-nuclear campaign ICAN
World

Nobel Peace Prize 2017 awarded to anti-nuclear campaign ICA...

Moon once had an atmosphere: NASA study
Space

Moon once had an atmosphere: NASA study

Facebook &#039;context&#039; button is latest effort to fight fake news
Technology

Facebook 'context' button is latest effort to fig...

Earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude strikes off eastern Japan
World

Earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude strikes off eastern Japa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi