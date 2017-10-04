close
India to help Myanmar train women police officers

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to an MoU between India and Myanmar on the upgradation of the Women`s Police Training Centre at Yamethin, Myanmar.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 16:30

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on September 6 last.

The MoU covers upgradation of the Yamethin Women`s Police Training Centre to further augment the capabilities of the Myanmar government to build capacities of its police force with technical and financial assistance from the Indian government, an official statement said.

This MoU was signed during Prime Minister Modi`s recent visit to Myanmar.

 

India Myanmar women police officers

