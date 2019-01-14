Indonesia finds second black box from crashed plane

Jakarta, Jan 14: Indonesian search teams on Monday found the second black box of the Lion Air aircraft which had crashed into the Java Sea in October 2018, killing all 189 people on-board. Director of Data and Information of the National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC), Anggo Anurogo, told Efe news that they were preparing a report on the discovery that could clarify the details of the last minutes of the flight.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 Lion Air plane had crashed on October 28 into the Java sea at a great speed, minutes after taking off from the Jakarta airport. Search teams had recovered one of the black boxes, which record flight data, three days after the tragedy, which allowed authorities to release a preliminary report on the causes of the fatal crash, including erroneous data from the sensors of the aircraft.

Lion Air had hired a private company to resume the search for the CVR over a 10-day period between end December and early January but it failed to yield any result.