Iran vows full support for Iraq

Iran will continue full support to Iraqi government and nation to establish security and stability, Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehqan said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 10:11

Tehran: Iran will continue full support to Iraqi government and nation to establish security and stability, Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehqan said.

"We have cooperated and will cooperate with the Iraqi government and nation and will continue our support," Dehqan said in a meeting with his visiting Iraqi counterpart Erfan al-Hiyali on Saturday.

"We will also use our utmost political, economic and military capabilities along with Iraq's capabilities to establish sustainable security and stability in the country and create a powerful Iraq," he added.

The Iranian minister hailed the Iraq's recent achievements in the fight against terrorism and liberation of the northern city of Mosul, Xinhua news agency reported.

"A regional and international consensus must be achieved against terrorism and its supporters," Dehqan stressed.

National unity and integrity in Iraq would guarantee stability, security and interests of all ethnic groups in the country, he said, adding that Iran would never accept disintegration of Iraq.

For his part, the Iraqi Defence Minister hailed Iran's full support for the Iraqi government, nation and the armed forces and called for the further development of defence and military cooperation with the Islamic republic.

Iran has been providing military advisory assistance to Iraq in its counter-terrorism campaign. 

IranMosulIraqHossein Dehqan

