Iran vows to protect Lebanon's stability

Ali Akbar Velayati, the top adviser to Iran`s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said that Tehran will "protect Lebanon`s stability and government".

IANS| Last Updated: Nov 04, 2017, 07:53 AM IST
He added that Iran supports Lebanon`s independence.

Velayati made the remarks after talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We commend the recent success of Lebanese government in fighting corruption," he said.

Noting that Israel and the US are behind the terrorists, the Iranian official said "Lebanon`s victory over terrorism is a victory for us all". 

Citing the recent talks on the Syrian conflict in Azerbaijan as an example of increased efforts in the political realm, Velayati said the political efforts are "necessary" as the battles against terrorism must be "accompanied by diplomatic efforts".

