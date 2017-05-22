close
Iran's Rouhani says missile tests will continue 'if necessary'

"Our missiles are for our defence and for peace, they are not offensive. Know that while there is a technical need to conduct missile tests, we will do so and we will ask the permission of no one," Rouhani told reporters in Tehran.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 22:49

Tehran: President Hassan Rouhani said today that Iran does not need the permission of the United States to conduct missile tests, which would continue "if technically necessary".

"Our missiles are for our defence and for peace, they are not offensive. Know that while there is a technical need to conduct missile tests, we will do so and we will ask the permission of no one," Rouhani told reporters in Tehran, following renewed criticism from US President Donald Trump.

IranRouhaniIran missile testsPresident Hassan RouhaniHassan RouhaniUnited States

