close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iraq allows foreigners to leave Kurdistan via Baghdad

Iraq on Monday authorised foreigners stranded in Iraqi Kurdistan after an international flight ban to leave the country via Baghdad despite not having a federal visa.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 13:09

Baghdad: Iraq on Monday authorised foreigners stranded in Iraqi Kurdistan after an international flight ban to leave the country via Baghdad despite not having a federal visa.

Foreigners who had entered the northern autonomous region on regional visas not recognised by Baghdad could previously not travel to other parts of Iraq.

"Any person can leave the country via Baghdad without paying a fine or for an exit visa," Interior Minister Qassem al-Araji told journalists.

Baghdad ordered the suspension of international flights to and from Iraqi Kurdistan from Friday in retaliation for the Kurds voting for independence earlier last week.

A top ministry official said he would facilitate journalist visas, which usually take at least a month to process.

Iraqi Kurds gave a resounding 92.7-percent "yes" vote for independence in last Monday`s non-binding referendum, which has also sent regional tensions soaring.  

TAGS

IraqKurdistanBaghdad

From Zee News

6 things about Mahatma Gandhi that tripped Britishers
India

6 things about Mahatma Gandhi that tripped Britishers

Bihar

Bihar begins campaign against child marriage, dowry

Uttar Pradesh

Three women among four mowed down by Rajdhani Express in Al...

Trai&#039;s net neutrality views by Oct-end; OTT consultation soon
Technology

Trai's net neutrality views by Oct-end; OTT consultati...

India

Mahatma Gandhi's 148 birth anniversary commemorated in...

India

Muslim woman saves Indian driver's life in UAE

AmericasWorld

Jagmeet Singh becomes first Sikh to lead major Canadian par...

India

Rajghat gets Mahatma Gandhi statue

Truly a spectacle! Hinode captures August 21 total solar eclipse in high resolution (Pic inside)
Space

Truly a spectacle! Hinode captures August 21 total solar ec...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi