Iraq Parliament votes against Kurdistan referendum

Baghdad: The Iraqi House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to reject a poll on Kurdish regional independence.

The Parliament urged Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to take all measures needed to maintain unity of Iraq and to launch a serious dialogue between Baghdad and Kurdistan region to solve pending issues, Xinhua news agency cited the Iraq media as saying.

Kurdish MPs left the parliamentary session in protest against the voting that rejected independence referendum for Kurdistan, the report said.

Kurdistan Region's High Committee of Referendum announced earlier that the poll will be held on its due date on September 25.

