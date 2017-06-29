close
Iraqi forces capture historic Mosul mosque where Islamic State declared "caliphate": Military

The insurgents blew up the medieval mosque and its landmark leaning minaret a week ago.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 15:33
Mosul: Iraqi forces captured on Thursday the wrecked historic mosque of Mosul in which Islamic State proclaimed its self-styled "caliphate" three years ago, an Iraqi military statement said.

Taking the Grand al-Nuri Mosque hands a symbolic victory to the Iraqi forces which have been battling for more than eight month to capture Mosul, the northern city that served as Islamic State`s de facto capital in Iraq.

The insurgents blew up the medieval mosque and its landmark leaning minaret a week ago, as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces started a push in its direction. Their black flag had been floating on al-Hadba, the ``hunchback`` minaret, since June 2014.

IraqMosul mosqueIslamic stateIraqi forcesGrand al-Nuri Mosque

