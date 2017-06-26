close
Iraqi forces say major Islamic State attack blocked outside old city of Mosul

The attacks targeted Hay al-Tanak, a poor neighborhood west of the Old City, the last stronghold of the militants in Mosul. as

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 09:40

Erbil: Iraq's armed forces blocked a major wave of attacks by Islamic State suicide bombers outside the Old City of Mosul on Sunday, a military statement said. 

The attacks targeted Hay al-Tanak, a poor neighborhood west of the Old City, the last stronghold of the militants in Mosul. 

It is the first wave of attacks reported outside the Old City since the battle to capture the historic district from Islamic State started a week ago. 

