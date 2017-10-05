close
Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi announces recapture of ISIS bastion Hawija

Iraqi forces have recaptured the Islamic State group`s stronghold Hawija, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said in Paris on Thursday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 16:45

Paris: Iraqi forces have recaptured the Islamic State group`s stronghold Hawija, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said in Paris on Thursday.

"I announce the liberation of the city of Hawija," Abadi said after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. "All that remains is the strip on the border with Syria."

Iraqi PMISISIslamic stateHawija

