Is Pakistan's Prime Minister on the way out? Search for caretaker PM begins, say reports

A plot is underway in Pakistan to replace Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with a caretaker PM, some Pakistani newspapers are reporting today. The reports suggest that a retired officer, presumably military, has instructed former judge Wajihuddin Ahmed to be prepared for the post.

The reports claim the retired officer, characterised as someone "important", approached Ahmed with the request that he should not refuse if asked to become caretaker PM. The reports added that Ahmed refused to make any commitment in response to this.

The alleged search for an interim PM does not include the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition, who are the constitutionally empowered to make such a recommendation to the President of Pakistan.

Pakistani newspapers The News International and Pakistan Today were among the media outlets that were reporting that efforts are underway to put in place a caretaker PM by June 2018, with elections scheduled for August.

"… these developments synchronize with the demand of those seeking early elections or predicting that before the March 2018 Senate elections, the present government has to leave. Otherwise, if the present government completes its term, the caretaker set-up will be in place in early June next year to hold the general elections in August 2018," read the report on the website of The News International.

The reports come against the backdrop of speculation in Pakistan that the Army is increasingly meddling in politics. Such speculation had risen after the merger of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the first week of November.

Military intervention in politics had once again been discussed after the negotiated truce that brought an end to the Faizabad protests by hardline Islamic parties outside Islamabad.

Wednesday's reports said the hypothetical caretaker government under Wajihuddin Ahmed would be given a 'national' character.

Wajihuddin Ahmed was a judge of the Pakistan Supreme Court whose stand against then President Pervez Musharraf shot him to prominence. He had lost the election to become Pakistan's President to Mamnoon Hussain.