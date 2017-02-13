Islamabad HC bans Valentine's Day celebrations in Pakistan

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Monday imposed a ban on Valentine`s Day celebrations across the country after hearing a petition that argued the day is not part of Muslim tradition.

According to the court order, Valentine`s Day-related festivities have been banned in public and official places.

Electronic and print media have also been directed not to give coverage to any promotion of the day, reports the Express Tribune.

The Islamabad High Court directed the Information Ministry, the federal government, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman and the Chief Commissioner to submit a reply within 10 days.

Last year, President Mamnoon Hussain had also urged the nation not to celebrate Valentine`s Day and said that it has no connection with the country`s culture and should be avoided.

He urged the people to maintain the country`s religious and national identity.