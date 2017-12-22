Israel rejects UN vote on Jerusalem backed by 128 nations, Palestinians welcome

Jerusalem: Israel has categorically rejected a United Nations overwhelming endorsement of a resolution calling the US administration of President Donald Trump to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Earlier in the evening on Thursday, the UN General Assembly approved the decision, with 128 nations voting in favour, nine against and 35 abstentions.

"Israel rejects the UN resolution," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement, adding that Israel is "pleased by the high number of countries that have not voted in favour of the resolution."

The notice said that "Israel thanks President Donald Trump for his firm stance in favour of Jerusalem and the countries that voted together with Israel, together with the truth."

Ahead of the vote, Israel's envoy to the United Nations had vowed that his country would never be "driven" from Jerusalem.

"No General Assembly resolution will ever drive us from Jerusalem," Ambassador Danny Danon told an emergency session of the 193-nation assembly.

A similar resolution was vetoed by the US in the UN Security Council on Monday, but there are no veto rights at the General Assembly.

Prior to the vote, Trump and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley threatened to withdraw financial aid from countries which will support the resolution.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian President welcomed the United Nations General Assembly resolution criticising the US government`s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel`s capital.

"This decision reaffirms once again that the just Palestinian cause enjoys the support of international law, and no decision by any party can change the reality," a statement from Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas`s spokesman said, stressing it showed "that Jerusalem is occupied territory under international law."

"We will continue our efforts in the United Nations and all international forums to end the occupation and create a Palestinian state with its capital in east Jerusalem," the statement added.

(With Agency inputs)