It's official. Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan marries Bushra Manika - See pics

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday confirmed party chief cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's third marriage with Bushra Manika.

The wedding took place on Sunday in a simple ceremony in Lahore.

Earlier today, PTI took to Twitter and shared a couple of photographs of the marriage ceremony. It tweeted: "Wishing Chairman @ImranKhanPTI and his wife a happy married life. May Allah bless the couple. #MubarakImranKhan"

Wishing Chairman @ImranKhanPTI and his wife a happy married life . May Allah bless the couple. #MubarakImranKhan pic.twitter.com/BYHQ9CCaA8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 18, 2018

Announcing the development, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary said that the wedding ceremony was venued at Manika's resident.

The event was reportedly attended by close relatives. The 'nikah' was performed by Mufti Saeed, a member of the party's core committee, in presence of witnesses.

Last month, media reports had claimed that opposition leader Khan had already tied the knot for the third time with a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.

Following this, PTI had denied the reports of party supremo's third marriage.

"To set the record straight, Mr Khan proposed marriage to Ms Bushra Maneka; but Ms Maneka asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children," the PTI had tweeted.

"If and when the proposal is accepted by Ms Maneka for the marriage, Mr Khan will announce it publicly in the proper manner. Till then we request the media to give the two families, especially the children, their privacy," the tweet had added.

As per an earlier report, Khan had tied the knot on the night of January 1 in Lahore and next day went straight from there to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail.

The report had said the wedding ceremony took place in Lahore at the residence of a close confidante of the bride who also happens to be a friend of the leader.

The daily had claimed that the bride filed for the dissolution of her marriage with a government servant some months back.

Khan's political secretary Awn Chaudry and his party's spokesman Naeem Ul Haq had categorically denied the reports.

"Ridiculous! When SC (Supreme Court) deprives IK's detractors from doing accusatory stories of corruption, they create stories of his "marriage"! Somewhat pathetic too!?" had tweeted Khan's party leader Shireen Mazari.

Khan had first tied the knot with Jemima Goldsmith on May 16, 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years on June 22, 2004. His second marriage was with Reham Khan, then a TV anchor, which continued barely 10 months.