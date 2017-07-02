close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Japan PM's party suffers historic defeat in Tokyo poll, popular governor wins big

On the surface, the Tokyo Metropolitan assembly election was a referendum on Governor Yuriko Koike's year in office, but the dismal showing for Abe's party is also a stinging rebuke of his 4-1/2-year-old administration.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 20:31

Tokyo: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party suffered an historic defeat in an election in the Japanese capital on Sunday, signalling trouble ahead for the premier, who has suffered from slumping support because of a favouritism scandal.

On the surface, the Tokyo Metropolitan assembly election was a referendum on Governor Yuriko Koike's year in office, but the dismal showing for Abe's party is also a stinging rebuke of his 4-1/2-year-old administration.

Koike's Tokyo Citizens First party and its allies were on track for between 73 to 85 seats in the 127-seat assembly, according to exit polls by NHK public TV.

Later vote counts showed the LDP was certain to post its worst-ever result, winning at most 37 seats compared with 57 before the election, NHK said, while Koike's party and allies were assured a majority.

"We must recognise this as an historic defeat," former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba was quoted by NHK as saying.

"Rather than a victory for Tokyo Citizens First, this is a defeat for the LDP," said Ishiba, who is widely seen as an Abe rival within the ruling party.

Past Tokyo elections have been bellwethers for national trends. A 2009 Tokyo poll in which the LDP won just 38 seats was followed by its defeat in a general election that year, although this time no lower house poll need be held until late 2018.

Koike, a media-savvy ex-defence minister and former LDP member, took office a year ago as the first female governor in the capital, defying the local LDP chapter to run and promising to reform governance of a megacity with a population of 13.7 million and an economy bigger than Holland's.

Among her allies is the Komeito party, the LDP's national coalition partner.

"I am excited but at the same time, I am also keenly aware of the weight of my responsibility," Koike told NHK, adding the results had exceeded her expectations.

TAGS

JapanTokyo pollShinzo AbeLiberal Democratic PartyYuriko Koike

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

AfricaWorld

Militant video purports to show westerners held in Mali

AfricaWorld

Egyptian court sentences 20 to death for killing policemen

Fire kills one at Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon
WorldAsia

Fire kills one at Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon

GST will change poor&#039;s destiny: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

GST will change poor's destiny: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Surely we had divergent views but kept them to ourselves: President Mukherjee on working relations with PM Modi
India

Surely we had divergent views but kept them to ourselves: P...

Hundreds, including militants, attend LeT commander&#039;s funeral in J&amp;K
Jammu and Kashmir

Hundreds, including militants, attend LeT commander's...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video