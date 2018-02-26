Jordan's King Abdullah II to visit India on Tuesday, hold meeting with Sushma Swaraj

NEW DELHI: Jordanian King Abdullah II will be on a five-day tour to India starting on February 27. During his visit, the King will deliver a special address on "Islamic Heritage and promoting understanding" at Vigyan Bhawan.

This will be the Jordan King's second visit to India. He will lead a large business delegation.

He will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

India is Jordan's fourth largest trade partner after Iraq, Saudi Arabia and China.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Jordon on the first leg of his tour to three West Asian countries, including Palestine.

During the visit, he had held talks on deepening cooperation in strategic areas such as security and trade.

Upon his arrival in Jordan capital Amman, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the Jordanian King.

PM Modi was also greeted with chants of ''Bharat Mata Ki Jai'' by the Indian community members as he arrived at Amman's Four Seasons Hotel.

