हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Jordan's King Abdullah II to visit India on Tuesday, hold meeting with Sushma Swaraj

India is Jordan's fourth largest trade partner after Iraq, Saudi Arabia and China.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 26, 2018, 18:47 PM IST
Comments |
Jordan&#039;s King Abdullah II to visit India on Tuesday, hold meeting with Sushma Swaraj

NEW DELHI: Jordanian King Abdullah II will be on a five-day tour to India starting on February 27. During his visit, the King will deliver a special address on "Islamic Heritage and promoting understanding" at Vigyan Bhawan.

This will be the Jordan King's second visit to India. He will lead a large business delegation.

He will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

India is Jordan's fourth largest trade partner after Iraq, Saudi Arabia and China.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Jordon on the first leg of his tour to three West Asian countries, including Palestine.

During the visit, he had held talks on deepening cooperation in strategic areas such as security and trade.

Upon his arrival in Jordan capital Amman, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the Jordanian King.

PM Modi was also greeted with chants of ''Bharat Mata Ki Jai'' by the Indian community members as he arrived at Amman's Four Seasons Hotel.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Jordanian kingAbdullah IIVigyan BhawanNarendra ModiSushma Swaraj
Next
Story

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama's memoir to be called BECOMING, set for worldwide release on November 13

Trending