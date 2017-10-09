Kenya rights group: 37 killed in protests after August elections
At least 37 people were killed in three days of protests following disputed national elections in Kenya on Aug. 8, a Kenya rights group said on Monday, the highest figure yet given for deaths over the period.
Some deaths were "attributed to police using live bullets and a few from police bludgeoning using clubs," said the government-backed Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.