Kingdom of Dixit: World's newest country claimed by Indian adventurer in Africa

Indian adventurer Suyash Dixit declared himself the ruler of a country proudly announcing on Facebook that he has claimed an unclaimed land and called it 'Kingdom of Dixit'.

"I, Suyash Dixit, first of my name and the protector of the realm, declare myself as the king of “Kingdom of Dixit”. I call myself, King Suyash First from today. I declare this unclaimed land of Bir Tawil as my country from now to the eternity of time. I pledge to continue to work for the prosperity of my people of the country and this motherland," he wrote in a Facebook post on November 7.

Describing the place, Suyash said that he traveled 319 kms (to and fro) in a far off desert to claim this unclaimed land of Bir Tawil. "This 800 sq.miles of land belongs to no country. It is the only place on earth where humans can live and survive but is not a part of any state/country," he added.

He claimed that since the law followed by early civilizations stated that one needs to grow crops to claim a land, he said that he added a seed and poured some water.

Recalling his journey to the far off land, he said that he was accompanied by local driver Mustafa who initially thought he is crazy. "It was an epic journey starting from Abu Simbel at 4am. I took help from a local driver Mustafa for the car and most part of driving. When I told him about the plan first he thought I am crazy but then he agreed (yeah I paid him a lot)," he wrote.

"It is an area of terrorists so military have a shoot at sight orders," he said explaining about the territory.

He also invited foreign investments and nationality applications on his website kingdomofdixit.gov.best.

While he named himself the ruler, he announced his father as the President of KoD 'as a birthday gift to him' and Suyog Dixit as acting Prime Minister and the Head of Military.