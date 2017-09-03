close
LA Tuna fire forces hundreds to evacuate in Los Angeles

Hundreds of fire fighters were seen battling the blaze as the flames were spreading in four directions amid intense heat and wild winds.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 10:06
Los Angeles: A massive fire has burnt more than 5,000 acres in the Verdugo Mountains north of downtown Los Angeles and forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

The fire is being called as the biggest in the history of Los Angeles as officials warn that it could grow larger if erratic weather conditions continue.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were taking place but there were no reports of injuries.

Hundreds of fire fighters were seen battling the blaze as the flames were spreading in four directions amid intense heat and wild winds.

CNN quoted Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as saying in a press conference that 300 homes in Burbank and 180 homes in Los Angeles were under evacuation orders. 

