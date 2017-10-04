close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returning to US for probe: Report

US authorities said Marilou Danley is a "person of interest" in the investigation

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 09:14
Las Vegas gunman&#039;s girlfriend returning to US for probe: Report

Manila: The girlfriend of the retiree who killed 58 people in a massacre in Las Vegas is returning to the United States from the Philippines, sources at Manila's international airport said on Wednesday. Marilou Danley, who US authorities have said is a "person of interest" in the investigation, left on Tuesday evening, police and immigration sources told Reuters. She arrived in Manila in September, they said.

"Her trip back to the US was coordinated with FBI authorities," a police official said. Danley had left Manila unescorted but would be met by FBI on her arrival in the United States, the official said.

He said she was returning to clear her name of any involvement in the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

Stephen Paddock, who killed himself moments before police stormed the hotel suite he had transformed into a sniper's nest on Sunday night, left no clear clues about why he staged his attack on an outdoor concert below the high-rise building.

Law enforcement authorities are hoping to obtain some answers from Danley, who has been identified as Paddock's live-in companion.

The Philippine police official said authorities in Manila were told that Paddock used identification belonging to Danley, who has an Australian passport, when checking in to the Las Vegas hotel.
 

TAGS

Las Vegas massacreLas VegasStephen PaddockUnited StatesMarilou Danley

From Zee News

Newborn dies after nurses attempt C-Section with doctor on phone
Odisha

Newborn dies after nurses attempt C-Section with doctor on...

India

UN reforms inadequate for "creaking and crumbling...

Pakistan&#039;s ISI has connections with terror groups, runs its own foreign policy: US
WorldAsia

Pakistan's ISI has connections with terror groups, run...

For a selfie on the tracks, Delhi teen gets run over by train
Delhi

For a selfie on the tracks, Delhi teen gets run over by tra...

Three coaches of goods train derail on Achhnera-Mathura route
Uttar Pradesh

Three coaches of goods train derail on Achhnera-Mathura rou...

Will try working with Pakistan &#039;one more time&#039; before action on terrorism support: US
World

Will try working with Pakistan 'one more time' be...

Indian scientists who contributed to Nobel Prize-winning discovery say it&#039;s &#039;a dream come true&#039;
Science

Indian scientists who contributed to Nobel Prize-winning di...

Amazon&#039;s second festive sale starts today. Here are details
Technology

Amazon's second festive sale starts today. Here are de...

China diverts 10 billion cubic metres of water to drought-prone north in massive project
World

China diverts 10 billion cubic metres of water to drought-p...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi