Led by PM Abassi, Pakistan's National Security Committee lashes out at Trump's tweet

A meeting of Pakistan National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, hit out at US President Donald Trump's tweet from Monday and said the remarks made target the trust between the two countries.

Held late Tuesday evening, the committee expressed "deep disappointment" at the allegations made by Trump, according to Dawn News. Trump - in his first message of 2018 - has charged Pakistan for basing its relations with the US on “nothing but lies and deceit”.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Reaction to the tweet in Pakistan has been furious. The NSC called termed it, "completely incomprehensible as they contradicted facts manifestly, struck with great insensitivity at the trust between two nations built over generations, and negated the decades of sacrifices made by the Pakistani nation."

Pakistan's ambassador to the US - Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry - was also part of the NSC meeting. Reports suggest that he was consulted on how a proper response through official channels can be given.

Earlier in the day, US ambassador in Pakistan - David Hale - was summoned by Pakistan's Foreign Office in what is being seen as a rare public rebuke from Islamabad.

Ties between the two allies have steadily deteriorated in recent months with Washington repeatedly urging Pakistan to step up in its fight against home-grown terrorist outfits. Pakistan has countered saying it has already made enormous sacrifices in the war on terror. Some here even feel that US' insistence is to appease India.

In addition, China's increasing bonhomie with Pakistan - say several security experts - has further emboldened the country to test relations with the US.