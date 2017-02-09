close
LIVE: Explosion at French nuclear power plant, several injured

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 16:41
Paris: Several people were reportedly injured after an explosion at a nuclear power plant on the English Channel coast.

Here are the LIVE updates:

  • The explosion took place at the Flamanville nuclear power plant at around 10 am.
  • Initial reports suggest that the explosion occurred at the engine room of the nuclear plant located on the English Channel coast of France.
  • Flamanville is close to the towns Jersey and Guernsey towns in northern France.
  • Reports also add that the blast took place outside the nuclear zone of the plant and hence there no risk of a nuclear radiation leak.
  • While many injuries are reported, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.
  • Eyewitnesses said that smoke billowed from the building as the explosion led to a massive fire.
  • The plant has two pressurised water reactors built in 1986, 1987.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 16:20

