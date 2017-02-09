LIVE: Explosion at French nuclear power plant, several injured
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 16:41
Paris: Several people were reportedly injured after an explosion at a nuclear power plant on the English Channel coast.
Here are the LIVE updates:
- The explosion took place at the Flamanville nuclear power plant at around 10 am.
- Initial reports suggest that the explosion occurred at the engine room of the nuclear plant located on the English Channel coast of France.
- Flamanville is close to the towns Jersey and Guernsey towns in northern France.
- Reports also add that the blast took place outside the nuclear zone of the plant and hence there no risk of a nuclear radiation leak.
- While many injuries are reported, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.
- Eyewitnesses said that smoke billowed from the building as the explosion led to a massive fire.
- The plant has two pressurised water reactors built in 1986, 1987.
Live updating - come back for more
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 16:20
