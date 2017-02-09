LIVE: Explosion at French nuclear power plant, several injured

Paris: Several people were reportedly injured after an explosion at a nuclear power plant on the English Channel coast.

Here are the LIVE updates:

The explosion took place at the Flamanville nuclear power plant at around 10 am.

Initial reports suggest that the explosion occurred at the engine room of the nuclear plant located on the English Channel coast of France.

Flamanville is close to the towns Jersey and Guernsey towns in northern France.

Reports also add that the blast took place outside the nuclear zone of the plant and hence there no risk of a nuclear radiation leak.

While many injuries are reported, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Eyewitnesses said that smoke billowed from the building as the explosion led to a massive fire.

The plant has two pressurised water reactors built in 1986, 1987.

