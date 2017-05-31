Kabul blast: At least 40 people killed or wounded; Indian embassy staffers safe

New Delhi/Kabul: A powerful car bomb on Wednesday rocked Kabul's high-security diplomatic area where the Indian embassy is located but all staffers at the Indian mission were said to be safe.

The Interior Ministry said at least 40 people were killed or wounded in the blast that sent a huge plume of smoke spiraling over the area.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said he was unable to give a breakdown of the toll. A Health Ministry spokesman said more than 60 wounded people, mainly civilians, had been rushed to Kabul hospitals, adding: "We don`t know the number of killed yet".

Reports said the explosion, the latest attack to hit the Afghan capital, shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges in the buildings nearby.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said all Indian Embassy staff in Kabul are safe. "By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast," Sushma tweeted.

Official sources at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said some damage to the windows of the embassy building has been reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a Europe tour, has been briefed about the blast.

Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for Kabul police, told news agency Reuters that several people were killed and wounded in the blast.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. A spokesman for Taliban insurgents said he was gathering information.

The Islamic State group has also claimed responsibility for several recent bombings in the Afghan capital, including a powerful blast targeting an armoured NATO convoy that killed at least eight people and wounded 28 on May 03.

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis has warned of "another tough year" for both foreign troops and local forces in Afghanistan, where more than one third of the country is outside of government control.

The blast was the latest in a long line of attacks in the Afghan capital. Kabul province had the highest number of casualties in the first three months of 2017 thanks to multiple attacks in the city, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.

