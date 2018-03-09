McDonald's flips iconic 'M' logo upside down to honour women

NEW DELHI: For the first time in its history, the iconic 'M' logo of the famous McDonald's chain was turned upside down on Thursday to honour women on International Women's Day. The 'golden arches' logo was turned upside down at several locations across the United States.

It was started by a McDonald's in Lynwood in California, where a woman who owns the outlet flipped its 'M' at the sign in front of the restaurant to celebrate women everywhere.

By Thursday, all McDonald's social media profiles, including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, displayed the logo upside-down. "Today, we flip our Golden Arches to celebrate the women who have chosen McDonald's to be a part of their story, like the Williams family. In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women," McD said on Twitter.

Today, we flip our Golden Arches to celebrate the women who have chosen McDonald's to be a part of their story, like the Williams family. In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. https://t.co/6z88OhjXpO pic.twitter.com/hXfOi3wWQf — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 8, 2018

In a statement, McDonald's said that the move was intended to honour women and their "the extraordinary accomplishments". More than 62 percent of McDonald's employees are women.

Customers also saw the flipped logo on packaging and crew member's hats and shirts, the company said in a statement.

"The golden "M" will be flipped into a golden "W" in "celebration of women everywhere. McDonald's takes pride in diversity and proud to share the same today," McDonald's spokesperson Lauren Altmin said.

Social media hailed the unique initiative of McDonald's.

The @McDonalds owned by Patricia Williams and daughters in Lynwood, Ca., is only one in the U.S. with a flipped "M" sign, in celebration of #InternationalWomensDay. Lynwood Mayor @JL_Solache was joined by his "Kid Mayor" Katelynn Ramirez,12 in a #selfie with the sign. pic.twitter.com/eg0VgRTrnq — Jay L. Clendenin _ (@jaylclendenin) March 8, 2018

Respect to McDonald's for changing their iconic M arch upside down for Wumbo __ pic.twitter.com/a4FyNwJmFG — Mexican Rug Dealer (@MikeElChingon) March 8, 2018

Various international organisations including whiskey brand "Johnnie Walker" is also set to donate dollar 1 to organisations extending support to women.