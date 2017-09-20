Meet Madame Giselle, alleged Trump advisor and wife of 2 world leaders

Washington: What will you do when you meet someone who claims to be as influential as Madam Giselle Yazji– the irresistible, charming lady claiming to be married to a world leader, former wife of another world leader and top secret advisor to US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Giselle, who lives in an upscale apartment in Washington, boasts in hushed tones about how she facilitated the first phone call between the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Donald Trump and has access to secret service agents, reports the Washington Post.

The woman who claims to rub shoulders with world's elite, started promising to make her neighbors a riches.

And that’s when things got messy.

Here are some of the outrageous claims of Madame Gisell Yazji, also known as 'The Blonde':

1. She is a mother-cum-mentor figure to Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter, and occupies a prime White House office next to Ivanka.

2. She claims to be secretly married to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

3. She is the former wife of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez

4. Facilitated the first phone call between Sisi and Trump

5. Owns a private jet and several residences in Foxhall (an affluent Washington D.C. neighbourhood), Spain and Manhattan

6. Two neighbors claim they were manipulated to enlist in a scheme to sell T-shirts to the Venezuelan army

7. She claimed to have a monthly income of $2.1 million

8. The US Secret Service had access to her apartment because of her relationship with the White House

Yazji, slowly started duping people of riches, without offering any results or concrete evidence of investments.

What the people didn't know is that Giselle Yazji serial offender and had been at the center of scandal in Colombia that grabbed headlines.

Going by the Giselle Jaller, she used her good looks to charm and then dupe many people.

She was eventually arrested and sent to a women’s prison in June 1995, but later released on the condition of returning, because she was seven months pregnant.

She never came back and became a famous fugitive.

When contacted, Yazji (or Jaller) denied all the above claims and abruptly hung up.

“She denied boasting of a secret marriage to Sissi and arranging a call between the Egyptian leader and President Trump, and she brushed aside the allegations of the two neighbors in Maryland who say they were swindled by her. She did not respond when asked if she’d claimed to have a White House office. One of those neighbors has sued her, and she has responded in court documents by denying all allegations of wrongdoing,” says The Washington Post.