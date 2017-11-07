Men can marry their daughters, says Egyptian cleric

New Delhi: In a disturbing video that has surfaced online, an Egyptian Salafist cleric has suggested that Muslim men can marry their daughters born out of wedlock.

The Egyptian mullah Mazen Al-Sersawi, said that Islam allows incest between men and their daughters if she is illegitimate. This is because illegitimate daughters are not officially attributed to their fathers and can be married to them.

The cleric claimed this in a video which has gone viral and garnered immense criticism from people across social media platforms.

The video was made in 2012 but has recently resurfaced.

According to his claims, a girl born out of marriage cannot be considered the father's "real daughter" and Sharia laws don't allow illegitimate daughters to be attributed to the father.

People on Twitter reacted strongly and furiously towards the video. Check out some of the reactions below:

Fresh Fatwa: Prominent extremist scholar says you can marry your own daughter. New plans for New Years Eve I guess. https://t.co/t9ig3V0IJ1 — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) November 5, 2017

Only a very sick individual, who doesn't understand biological consequences of incest can make such ludicrous statements! — Socrates, I admire (@Socrate41429642) November 5, 2017