Missing Kenya election official found dead before vote: Colleague

In 2007, he called for street protests after tallying was abruptly stopped and a winner announced. Political protests and ethnic violence killed more than 1,200 people. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 18:44
Missing Kenya election official found dead before vote: Colleague
Nairobi: A senior Kenyan election official was found dead on Monday three days after going missing, a colleague said, stirring fears of turmoil before next week`s national vote. 

Chris Musando was the head of information, communication and technology for the electoral board, said the colleague, who asked not to be named. It was not clear exactly when or how he died, the official added. 

Police were not immediately available for comment.

Kenyans will chose their next president, lawmakers and local representatives next week. President Uhuru Kenyatta, seeking a second and final five-year term, is running against veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga. 

Odinga says that fraud robbed him of victory in the last two elections. In 2013, electronic voting machines suffered widespread malfunctions, but Odinga took his complaints to court, which dismissed them. 

In 2007, he called for street protests after tallying was abruptly stopped and a winner announced. Political protests and ethnic violence killed more than 1,200 people. 

 

KenyaMissing KenyaNairobiUhuru KenyattaRaila Odinga

