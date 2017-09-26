close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

More mass graves of Hindu villagers killed by Rohingya militants found

Bodies of 45 Hindus have been discovered in three mass graves in the Myanmar's conflict-torn northern Rakhine state, the officials said blaming Muslim insurgents for the killings. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 08:12
More mass graves of Hindu villagers killed by Rohingya militants found
File photo: Reuters

Yangon: Bodies of 45 Hindus have been discovered in three mass graves in the Myanmar's conflict-torn northern Rakhine state, the officials said blaming Muslim insurgents for the killings. 

Rakhine state has been in a turmoil since August 25 after Rohingya militants launched deadly attacks on police posts. 

Border Guard Police Maj. Zayar Nyein told Associated Press that two of the graves, that were found on Monday, contained bodies of 20 females and eight males.

The government's Information Committee said on its Facebook page that all eight males were boys, including six who were under 10 years old. It said another mass grave was discovered 200 meters away on Monday that contained the bodies of 17 more Hindu villagers.

Police have blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army insurgent group or ARSA. 

Security forces say the bodies are among about 100 Hindus missing since ARSA attacked at least 30 police outposts August 25.

There was no immediate way to independently verify the government's assertions.

The ARSA is the group whose raids on police posts in August triggered a military backlash that resulted in hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fleeing for Bangladesh. 

Rights groups say there is overwhelming evidence that the Army is using its crackdown on militants to systematically purge the 1.1-million strong stateless Rohingya from its borders, as per PTI.

More than 420,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since August 25.

Rohingyas, who trace their roots back generations in Myanmar, are a stateless minority who have mostly been stripped of their citizenship in the predominantly Buddhist country.

TAGS

MyanmarMyanmar HindusMyanmar insurgentsRakhine statemass Hindu graves MyanmarRohingya militantsRohingya Muslims

From Zee News

There was no lathi-charge on girls, claims BHU V-C Girish Chandra Tripathi
Uttar Pradesh

There was no lathi-charge on girls, claims BHU V-C Girish C...

Uri encounter: Army foils second infiltration bid in 2 days, 1 terrorist killed; Operation underway
Jammu and Kashmir

Uri encounter: Army foils second infiltration bid in 2 days...

Honeypreet also &#039;raped&#039; by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at Dera, claims follower
India

Honeypreet also 'raped' by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sing...

Four children charred to death in kerosene stove explosion in Karnataka&#039;s Gulbarga
Karnataka

Four children charred to death in kerosene stove explosion...

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police to file compliance report today
Delhi

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police to file compliance...

Karnataka HC senior judge who ordered CBI probe in Ishrat Jahan case quits — Here&#039;s why
Gujarat

Karnataka HC senior judge who ordered CBI probe in Ishrat J...

IIT graduate jumps to death from 23rd floor in Gurgaon
Haryana

IIT graduate jumps to death from 23rd floor in Gurgaon

Jim Mattis-Narendra Modi meet to focus on terrorism, defence deals with India
India

Jim Mattis-Narendra Modi meet to focus on terrorism, defenc...

Donald Trump blasts NFL for anthem protests, says not about race
World

Donald Trump blasts NFL for anthem protests, says not about...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi