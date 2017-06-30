close
Mosul victory announcement in 'next few days': General

Iraq will declare victory in the eight-month battle to retake second city Mosul from jihadists in the "next few days," a senior commander said on Friday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 15:16

Mosul: Iraq will declare victory in the eight-month battle to retake second city Mosul from jihadists in the "next few days," a senior commander said on Friday.

"In the next few days, we will announce the final victory over Daesh," Staff Lieutenant General Abdulghani al-Assadi told AFP in Mosul, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.

MosulIraqJihadists

