Mosul victory announcement in 'next few days': General
Iraq will declare victory in the eight-month battle to retake second city Mosul from jihadists in the "next few days," a senior commander said on Friday.
"In the next few days, we will announce the final victory over Daesh," Staff Lieutenant General Abdulghani al-Assadi told AFP in Mosul, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.