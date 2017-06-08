close
Mother hits man who stalks her daughter

A Kuwaiti woman used her sandal to hit a man who tried to quietly give his telephone number to her daughter.

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 16:23

Kuwait City: A Kuwaiti woman used her sandal to hit a man who tried to quietly give his telephone number to her daughter.

The Kuwaiti woman and her daughter were shopping on Wednesday when the latter noticed a man following them, the Arab Times reported on Thursday. 

He went up to the young woman and tried to give her his mobile number. "When she informed her mother about the man, the mother hit him on the shoulder with her sandal." 

When bystanders intervened, the suspect fled.

