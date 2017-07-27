close
MQM-L founder Altaf Hussain's nephew arrested in Karachi

 Hussain`s cousin, Khalid is reportedly missing since he was arrested during a raid in Karachi on July 19.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 12:49

Karachi: Law enforcement agencies in Karachi have reportedly arrested a nephew of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) founder Altaf Hussain.

The MQM-L claimed that Hussain`s 52-year-old nephew Abdul Aziz Ansari alias Chand Bhai was arrested on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Hussain`s cousin, Khalid is reportedly missing since he was arrested during a raid in Karachi on July 19. 

Condemning the arrest of Ansari, the MQM-London coordination committee said in a statement that he is an employee of the District Municipal Corporation, East and has no links with the politics.

"As soon as he sat in his car after leaving his office on Tuesday, plainclothes personnel took him away with them in a SUV.

The plainclothes personnel of spy agency also covered their faces with masks," The Express Tribune quoted the MQM-London coordination committee`s statement as saying.

According to reports, Ansari used to live in Azizabad where he was previously arrested during a paramilitary raid at Nine Zero on March 11, 2015.

The coordination committee demanded an immediate release of the Altaf Hussain`s relatives.

Meanwhile, Ansari`s arrest has not been confirmed by any law enforcement agency.

