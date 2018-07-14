हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam being treated like terrorists, alleges PML-N

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has hit out at the country’s administration over the arrest of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam. Addressing mediapersons in Lahore on Saturday, PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif also lashed out at the administration over trial of Nawaz and Maryam inside jail.

“We've come to know that they (Nawaz Sharif and Maryam) have been taken to Adiala jail and they'll be tried inside the jail. Only terrorists are tried inside a jail. This is wrong. What message do you want to send across the country?” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He further asserted that the public sentiment in the country is in the favour of Nawaz Sharif as people went in large numbers to the airport to welcome him.

“When Mian Sahab (Nawaz Sharif) came to Lahore, all people were on streets, everyone was marching towards Lahore Airport. Unhe laya nahi gaya, wo khud aaye thein (he was not brought, he came on his own). In my entire political career, I've never seen a rally like that,” said the PML-N president.

This comes even as the former Pakistan prime minister’s lawyers prepare to challenge his conviction in the Avenfield Reference case. As per a report in Pakistan-based Waqt News, Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris will file an appeal against the decision by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court in the Avenfield Reference case on Monday.

Both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been found guilty of corruption and misuse of powers in the Avenfield Reference case.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were arrested and lodged in jail soon after their arrival back home from London via Abu Dhabi on Friday. The former prime minister and his daughter were reportedly given B Class facilities owing to their social status inside the jail in Pakistan.

