Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Islamabad hospital after 'serious cardiac complications'

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had earlier refused to move out of Adiala jail despite deteriorating health conditions, has now been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad.

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Islamabad hospital after ‘serious cardiac complications’

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had earlier refused to move out of Adiala jail despite deteriorating health conditions, has now been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad. Pakistan-based Dawn News TV reported that Sharif was shifted from the Rawalpindi jail to hospital following “serious cardiac complications”.

While Sharif’s condition is said to be stable, his sugar level has increased and increase in stress has also impacted the health condition. The decision to move Sharif to hospital was taken on Sunday after ECG and irregular blood reports.

According to PTI, a team of doctors had recommended that Sharif was in the need of proper medical care, citing that he had been suffering from acute pain in both his arms possibly because of inadequate blood circulation.

The former prime minister had earlier declined to be shifted to hospital despite deteriorating health conditions. Pakistani media had reported that Sharif’s kidney was on the verge of collapse. A medical board had also examined the leader last week.

Pakistan's Express News had quoted sources as saying that Sharif has kidney-related complications and that a medical board examining him has recommended that he be transferred to a hospital as soon as possible. The doctors reportedly also said that the medical centre within the jail did not have facilities to provide IV fluid to patients.

Sharif, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were taken to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi soon after they landed in Lahore from London via UAE, as they were convicted in Avenfield properties case.

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz had alleged that Sharif was being treated as a terrorist and deprived of even basic facilities in the jail. The party alleged that the former prime minister was not being provided newspaper and made to use a washroom which was not in proper condition.

A judge of the Islamabad High Court, Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, alleged that Pakistan's ISI did not want Sharif out of jail before the general elections in the country, scheduled for Wednesday. According to the judge, the ISI had asked Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Kasi to ensure that Sharif and Maryam did not walk out of the jail before the elections.

(With agency inputs)

PakistanNawaz SharifNawaz Sharif healthPIMS IslamabadNawaz Sharif hospital

