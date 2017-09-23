Nawaz Sharif's wife discharged from London hospital after surgery

London: Pakistan's ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz has been discharged from a London hospital after successful completion of her third surgery, according to the family.

Kulsoom, who is undergoing cancer treatment in London, this week won the parliamentary election in NA-120 seat which fell vacant after the Supreme Court disqualified 67-year-old Sharif on July 28 in the Panama Papers scandal.

"Just brought Ami home. She is Alhamdolillah recovering well after her 3rd surgery. Jazak Allah for your valuable prayers," Sharif's daughter Maryam tweeted last night.

The former first lady spent two nights in the hospital after her surgery, including one night in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to another tweet from Maryam. "Ami just came out of ICU. She was operated upon yesterday. Recovering Alhamdolillah. Jazak?Allah for your valuable prayers."

Kulsoom was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for the third surgery as part of her throat cancer treatment.