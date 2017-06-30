Nepal local elections Phase 2 Result LIVE updates: NC wins chairperson, vice chairperson posts at Gulmi Durbar village council

Kathmandu: The counting of votes for the second round of Nepal local elections began on Friday. Voting took place in three of Nepal's seven provinces on Thursday. More than 62,000 candidates are in the fray.

LIVE updates:

- CPN (MC) wins chairperson post in Solukhumbu's Mahakulung.

- CPN (MC) leader OM Prasad Gharti elected chairperson of Putha Uttar Ganga Rural Municipality, Rukum

- According to The Kathmandu Post NC has won chairperson and vice chairperson post at Gulmi Durbar village council in Gulmi.

PROVINCE 7 - Nepali Congress wins two, leads in 29 seats. CPN-UML grabs two and ahead in 21. Maoist Kendra and Rashtriya Prajatantra lead in 16 and two seats respectively.

PROVINCE 5 - CPN-UML ahead in 42, Nepali Congress and Maoist Kendr are in 32 and 16 respectively. While Others are leading in two, Rashtriya Prajatantra lags far behind.

PROVINCE 1 - CPN-UML wins one seat and leading in 56. Maoist Kendra wins one, leads in 11. Nepali Congress is yet to open account, leading in 54. Others are leading in 4. Rashtriya Prajatantra is performing poorly.

- Nepali Congress is leading in 54, but is yet to grab a seat.

- Malist Kendra Paty is leading in one seat.

- CPN (Maoist Centre) ward chairperson candidate of Sisne Village Council-6 of Rukum Sudhan Regmi has won by defeating ​ Nepali Congress-CPN-UML alliance candidate

Nepal local elections: Second round

Nepal on Wednesday voted in the second round of local elections with 70.5 percent turnout.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba thanked his countrymen for the successful completion of the first local-level polls in two decades.

The local elections -- the first in Nepal since 1997 -- mark an attempt by the government to restore democracy in the country hit by a decade-long civil war that ended in 2006 and years of instability after the monarchy was abolished in 2008.

71 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of local level elections on May 14.