No need to renegotiate Iran nuclear deal: EU
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Wednesday that there was no need to renegotiate the Iranian nuclear deal, insisting it was "working" and "delivering".
"There is no need to renegotiate parts of the agreement because the agreement is concerning a nuclear program and as such is delivering," Mogherini told reporters following a meeting at the UN of the six powers that negotiated the deal with Iran.