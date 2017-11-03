No prison time for US soldier Bergdahl in desertion case: media

Columbia: A US military judge ruled Friday that Bowe Bergdahl, the US soldier who deserted his Afghanistan post only to be held captive by insurgents for five years, would serve no prison time after a politically charged trial.

The judge ordered Sergeant Bergdahl to be dishonorably discharged, his rank slashed to private, and for him to pay a $10,000 fine, the Pentagon said.

During last year`s presidential campaign Donald Trump said he believed Bergdahl should be put to death for abandoning his post in the war zone.