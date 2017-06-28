close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

North Korea threatens to kill South's ex-president Park Geun-Hye: Agency

North Korea threatened on Wednesday to "impose the death penalty" on the South's former president Park Geun-Hye over an alleged plot to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-Un.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 19:26

Seoul: North Korea threatened on Wednesday to "impose the death penalty" on the South's former president Park Geun-Hye over an alleged plot to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-Un.

Park had "pushed forward" a supposed plan by Seoul's intelligence services to eliminate the North's leadership, Pyongyang's security ministry and prosecutors said in a statement carried by its official Korean Central News Agency.

"We declare at home and abroad that we will impose death penalty on traitor Park Geun Hye," it said.

TAGS

North KoreaPark Geun-HyeKim Jong-UnSeoul

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Five injured in group clash in tiff over transp...

Muslim man returns wallet to stranger because `Islam teaches him to do so`, wins heart as well as Internet – Watch
EuropeWorld

Muslim man returns wallet to stranger because `Islam teache...

Donald Trump attacks New York Times for carrying &#039;false story&#039;, labels it &#039;fake news joke&#039;
World

Donald Trump attacks New York Times for carrying 'fals...

Odisha

Odisha shocker: Four home guards forced to ''knee...

Delhi Golf Club incident: Panel headed by Mukul Mudgal to look into Meghalaya woman&#039;s ouster
Delhi

Delhi Golf Club incident: Panel headed by Mukul Mudgal to l...

My ideology has an edge over ideology of NDA nominee: Meira Kumar
India

My ideology has an edge over ideology of NDA nominee: Meira...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video