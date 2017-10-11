North Korean dictator Kim Jong Kim promotes 'executed' ex-girlfriend to top job

SEOUL: The North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un`s former pop-star girlfriend, who was falsely rumoured to be executed after creating a sex-tape, has been promoted to a powerful position in the government's inner circle.

Hyon Song-wol, the former lead singer of all-girl band Moranbong – known for propaganda songs – was appointed to the Workers Party's Central Committee on Saturday.

In 2013, rumours of Hyon been reportedly shot by firing squad in front of her family circulated on the net. She was accused of filming herself during sex and selling tapes, a breach of North Korean laws.

The move comes during a major shakeup of the nation's government as Kim promotes a number of close aides to positions of power.

Kim Jong-Un's sister, the 30-year-old Kim Yo Jong, has also been promoted to a senior position in top government circles.

A reshuffle was announced on Tuesday to mark the founding anniversary of the ruling North's Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).