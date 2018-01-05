North Korea's ballistic missile accidentally hits own city: Report

He may have a nuclear button on his desk at all times but North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may not have complete control over his ballistic missiles. One such missile reportedly hit one of North Korean cities minutes after it was launched.

A report in The Independent quoted US officials as saying that the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile landed in Tokchon - about 150 kilometers from Pyongyang - after being launched on April 28 of last year. Initially, reports had suggested that the intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) had exploded into pieces in mid-flight but new evidence suggest that it in fact crashed into the city of 200,000.

It has been reported that the missile was launched from the Pukchang airfield and travelled 40 kilometers before crashing. The Diplomat magazine quoted a source in the US intelligence wing as saying that the missile exploded on impact and caused extensive damage to industrial and.or agricultural buildings where it crashed.

Because of the secretive nature of functioning in North Korea, many say it is not possible to completely authenticate the report but that there is evidence to show that the IRBM caused destruction in a civilian area.

The suspected crash would be a big blow to a country which is ramping up its arsenal of missiles and has made provocative statements targeting the US. Kim Jong Un even claimed that he has a nuclear button on his desk at all times - prompting US President Donald Trump to hit back saying his nuclear button is bigger.

The flurry of aggressive words and even more aggressive posturing from both leaders is being widely seen as a threat to world peace.