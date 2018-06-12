हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Octopus, pork, codfish: What's for lunch at historic Donald Trump-Kim Jong-Un summit

The two leaders will sit down for a working lunch later in the day

Image Courtesy: AFP Photo

SINGAPORE: Beef ribs and sweet and sour pork: US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be served a working lunch that combines the flavours of East and West during their historic meeting in Singapore on Tuesday.

A menu released by the White House showed the two leaders will sit down to starters that include prawn cocktail and avocado salad, a Southeast Asian-flavoured green mango salad dish with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus, as well as "oiseon", a Korean dish of stuffed cucumber. 

Main courses include beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinoise and steamed broccoli; sweet and sour crispy pork and fried rice with an "XO" chilli sauce as well as a Korean dish called "Daegu Jorim", which is a soy braised codfish with radish and Asian vegetables. 

For dessert, Trump and Kim and their delegations would have a choice of dark chocolate tartlet ganache, Haagen Daaz vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis and tropezienne, a cream-filled pastry.

