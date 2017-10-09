OMG! Groom humiliates cheating bride by playing infidelity video before wedding guests: WATCH

London: A groom in Singapore has played his bride's infidelity video before the wedding guests to teach his would-be wife a lifetime lesson.

The guests and the couple's loved ones were stunned to see the bride ‘behaving intimately’ with another man on the screen, mirror.co.uk reported.

The video starts by showing the bride and the groom’s relationship so far but suddenly it stops and the bride's infidelity video pops up.

The clip shows the bride with another man going into a hotel room and afterwards had intercourse in the room.

After the video, the bride is said to have run out of the wedding hall.

It was not immediately clear whether the couple called off their wedding

