close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

OMG! Groom humiliates cheating bride by playing infidelity video before wedding guests: WATCH

A groom in Singapore has played his bride's infidelity video before the wedding guests to teach his would-be wife a lifetime lesson.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 11:02
OMG! Groom humiliates cheating bride by playing infidelity video before wedding guests: WATCH

London: A groom in Singapore has played his bride's infidelity video before the wedding guests to teach his would-be wife a lifetime lesson.

The guests and the couple's loved ones were stunned to see the bride ‘behaving intimately’ with another man on the screen, mirror.co.uk reported.

The video starts by showing the bride and the groom’s relationship so far but suddenly it stops and the bride's infidelity video pops up.

The clip shows the bride with another man going into a hotel room and afterwards had intercourse in the room.

After the video, the bride is said to have run out of the wedding hall.

It was not immediately clear whether the couple called off their wedding

WATCH the video here:

TAGS

Groom humiliates cheating brideGroom plays bride's infidelity videoinfidelity videoSingapore groom

From Zee News

Maharashtra

Fire-fighting operation on Butcher Island over: Mumbai Port...

Godhra train carnage: Gujarat High Court commutes death sentence to 11 into life imprisonment
IndiaGujarat

Godhra train carnage: Gujarat High Court commutes death sen...

Save the date! Second of three spacewalks for ISS maintenance to take place on October 10
Space

Save the date! Second of three spacewalks for ISS maintenan...

Maharashtra

Pothole on taxiway delays flight operations at Mumbai airpo...

Ahead of Diwali, Supreme Court restores ban on firecrackers in Delhi
DelhiIndia

Ahead of Diwali, Supreme Court restores ban on firecrackers...

LNJP doctor claims assaulted by CISF personnel at Shahdara Delhi Metro station
Delhi

LNJP doctor claims assaulted by CISF personnel at Shahdara...

Porn may become passe as &#039;sex dolls&#039; gain popularity
World

Porn may become passe as 'sex dolls' gain popular...

Kerala

CPI(M) observes hartal to protest crude bomb attack

For Musk, Google&#039;s &#039;Clips&#039; camera doesn&#039;t &#039;seem&#039; innocent
Technology

For Musk, Google's 'Clips' camera doesn...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi