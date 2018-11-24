हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
26/11 Terror Attacks

On eve of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Pentagon asks Pakistan to target all terrorist groups

New Delhi: On the eve of the 10th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the US has again asked Pakistan to act on Lashkar-e-Toiba, the terror group behind the attacks. In a response to WION's questions on Pentagon, spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner said, "We continue to press Pakistan to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups, including the Haqqani Network and LET."

When asked on Pakistan's role in Afghanistan, Faulkner said, "No country has more to gain than Pakistan from a peaceful Afghanistan. We continue to call on Pakistan to arrest, expel or bring the Taliban leadership to the negotiating table."

The development comes days after US President Donald Trump slammed Pakistan in an interview to FOX News Channel for not doing enough on terror and providing safe haven to 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden.

In a daring raid from across the border in Afghanistan, US special forces launched an operation on April 2, 2011, at Osama Bin Laden's compound in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad and killed him. US President has also lashed out at Pakistan on Twitter saying, "We paid Pakistan billions of dollars and they never told us he was living there."

Pentagon also confirmed that it has suspended aid to Pakistan saying that last January "the Coalition Support Funds (CSF) security assistance the US provides to Pakistan was suspended" and this "suspension remains in place totalling approximately $1.66 billion in security assistance dollars to Pakistan that has been frozen to date."

During his interview to Fox earlier this week, Trump said that aid was cut since Pakistan doesn't "do a damn thing" for united states. The relationship between US and Pakistan has been going towards a downward spiral due to Islamabad's inability to rein in terror groups on its territory.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has been saying that Washington has been trying to make Islamabad a scapegoat due to its failure in Afghanistan.

